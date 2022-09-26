Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demands President Vladimir Putin be held to account as he addresses the UN Security Council on September 22, 2022

World

US warns Russia of ‘castastrophic’ consequences of nuclear strike

Published

New York, Sep 26 – The United States has warned Russia privately of “catastrophic” consequences if it uses nuclear weapons as part of the Ukraine invasion, top US officials said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear arms in a speech Wednesday in which he announced the mobilization of reservists following Ukrainian gains on the ground.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview broadcast Sunday, confirmed reports that the United States has sent private warnings to Russia to steer clear of nuclear war.

“We have been very clear with the Russians publicly, and, as well as privately, to stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons,” Blinken told the CBS News program “60 Minutes” in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“It’s very important that Moscow hear from us and know from us that the consequences would be horrific. And we’ve made that very clear,” Blinken said.

“Any use of nuclear weapons would have catastrophic effects for, of course, the country using them, but for many others as well.”

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, said in a separate interview Sunday that the United States has warned Russia at “very high levels” of “catastrophic consequences” for using nuclear arms.

– ‘Scare the whole world’ –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a screen as he remotely addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2022 © AFP/File / ANGELA WEISS

The United States and its allies would “respond decisively,” Sullivan said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“We have been clear and specific about what that will entail.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Russia and the United States are the world’s largest nuclear weapons powers, but separate from the threats of planetary destruction, Russian military doctrine permits the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield to force an enemy to retreat.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, asked during a news conference Saturday at the United Nations about Putin’s comments, said only that Moscow’s doctrine “is an open document.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky told “Face the Nation” that Putin’s veiled nuclear threat “could be a reality,” saying Russian military activity at nuclear power plants in Ukraine are “the first steps of his nuclear blackmail.”

“He wants to scare the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader said of Putin.

“I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to keep putting pressure on him and not allow him to continue,” Zelensky added.

No country has used nuclear weapons on the battlefield except the United States in 1945, when it destroyed the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing more than 200,000 people. Imperial Japan surrendered days later, ending World War II.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

‘I’m no cannon fodder’: Russians flee to Georgia

Kazbegi,Sep 26 – Nikita spent two days in traffic before he made it to Georgia, one of the thousands of Russian men seeking to...

27 mins ago

World

McDonald’s re-opens in war-torn Ukraine, but for delivery only

Kyiv, Sep 20 – McDonald’s in Kyiv re-opened on Tuesday for the first time since Russia’s invasion, a sign life was returning to normal...

6 days ago

World

Indian leader Narendra Modi tells Putin: Now is not the time for war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have directly rebuffed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not the...

September 17, 2022

World

Biden meets relatives of Americans jailed in Russia

Washington (AFP), Sep 17 – President Joe Biden met Friday with relatives of basketball star Brittney Griner and fellow US citizen Paul Whelan, who...

September 17, 2022

World

Russians bid farewell to Gorbachev, but without Putin

Moscow (AFP), Sep 3 – Russians on Saturday paid their final respects to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, in a...

September 3, 2022

World

Ukraine nuclear plant back online as inspection prepared

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), Aug 26 – Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, occupied by Moscow’s troops, came back online Friday, the state operator said after Kyiv...

August 27, 2022

World

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), Aug 26 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: – Nuclear power plant reconnected – Ukraine’s Russian-occupied...

August 26, 2022

World

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday announced that it had detained an alleged Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was planning to fly to India to attack...

August 24, 2022