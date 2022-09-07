Connect with us

Kenya

Biden congratulates President-Elect Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United States President Joe Biden has congratulated President-Elect William Ruto following his August 9, 2022, win affirmed by the Supreme Court.

President Biden, through the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, also lauded Kenyans for peacefully conducting themselves throughout the electioneering period.

“We congratulate William Ruto on his election as President of Kenya. We also congratulate the people of Kenya on the conclusion of a peaceful electoral process,” Jean-Pierre said during a media briefing at the White House.

Biden also lauded Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for conceding defeat after he unsuccessfully challenged Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court.

“We commend Odinga and other candidates for abiding by the Supreme Court filing; transparent electoral processes and the peaceful adjudication of disputes are testaments to the strength of democratic institutions,” Jean-Pierre added.

Biden committed to strengthening the long-standing partnership between U.S and Kenya “based on a commitment to democracy, security and economic prosperity.”

On Tuesday, Western Embassies in a joint statement also congratulated Ruto and described Kenya as “a mature democracy” following the hotly contested General Election.

President-Elect Ruto is scheduled to take the oath of office on September 13, 2022, officially taking over from the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

