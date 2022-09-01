Connect with us

The Embassy said in a security alert issued Thursday that the move is a precautionary measure, arguing that Kenya has occasionally experienced post-election violence during election cycles/FILE

August Elections

US issues alert on Kisumu over potential chaos ahead of Supreme Court verdict

The Embassy warned that the protests could turn violent at times, necessitating police intervention, and urged its citizens to remain vigilant as Kenyans await the final ruling from the country’s apex court.
BRUHAN MAKONG

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1– The US Embassy in Nairobi has imposed movement restrictions on US government personnel in Kisumu ahead of Monday’s Supreme Court decision on the August 9 presidential election outcome.

“Election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place after elections, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams,” the advisory read in part.

As part of the safety precautions, the US Embassy advised its citizens to avoid crowds, review their personal security plans and beware of their surroundings.

On August 3, the Embassy issued a similar travel advisory urging American citizens to avoid traveling to Kisumu before the now concluded General Election.

US issues security alert on polls, asks citizens to avoid Kisumu

On Tuesday, the U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, lauded Kenyans for holding peaceful elections on August 9 while affirming the U.S. government’s neutrality.

“We are incredibly impressed by the Kenyan process so far,” said Whitman.

Whitman, who made her first tour outside Nairobi to visit U.S. Embassy staff heading critical U.S. programs and investments in the lakeside city of Kisumu, said the U.S. in all the countries with its presence has not interfered with the host’s elections.

“The election in Kenya has been peaceful and the U.S. has been following the process,” she said.

Whitman said neutrality implies that they don’t dictate the outcome of the country’s election but only remains as an observer.

Fielding questions from journalists on Tuesday when she paid a courtesy call on Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, the ambassador said the option of seeking legal redress by the loser is a commendable step towards democracy.

“The filing of a case to address the grievances at the Supreme Court has been peaceful,” she noted.

Whitman asked Kenyans to patiently wait for the outcome of the Supreme Court on Monday, September 5.

She defended the earlier travel advisory to Kisumu that the Embassy issued before the election.

“What we do is to look into the safety and security of Embassy personnel as well as U.S. citizens in any country where the U.S. operates,” Whiteman said.

The ambassador said the advisory did not target Kisumu specifically but was issued in the best interest of U.S. citizens and investments.

