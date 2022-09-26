US gives a new $457 mln for Ukraine law enforcement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Washington (AFP), Sep 26 – The United States on Monday announced another $457.5 million for Ukrainian law enforcement, its latest funding to Kyiv in addition to billions for the military as it fights Russian invaders.

The latest assistance will support the national police and border guards and also support efforts to probe alleged atrocities by Russian troops as they withdraw.

“Our provision of personal protective equipment, medical supplies and armored vehicles has significantly reduced casualties for Ukrainian civilians and their defenders,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“The United States stands side-by-side with the Ukrainian people and remains committed to supporting a democratic, independent and sovereign Ukraine.”

The United States has committed in total more than $645 million to Ukrainian law enforcement since mid-December, according to the State Department.

The funding for prosecution of atrocities comes after Ukraine uncovered a mass burial site in the town of Izyum after repelling Russian troops. The bodies of 447 people, mostly civilians, were uncovered, some showing signs of torture.

President Voldoymyr Zelensky has spoken of two more mass graves and in an address to the UN General Assembly last week demanded “punishment” for Russia.