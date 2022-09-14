Connect with us

Ranka (seen here behind President Kenyatta) also featured in Ruto's security detail on Wednesday during the swearing in of six judges at State House in Nairobi/FILE

Uhuru’s principal bodyguard, Ranka, embedded in Ruto’s security team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 — Pepita Ranka, one of the two most prominent bodyguards assigned to Uhuru Kenyatta during his 10-year reign, has been embedded to President William Ruto’s security team joining two principal bodyguards who formed part of his security detail as Deputy President.

Ranka switched to Ruto’s security detail on Tuesday soon after the outgoing President handed over the presidential ceremonial sword signaling the transfer of power to his predecessor.

He subsequently joined Ruto’s principal bodyguards led by Joshua Yemboi as the newly-inaugurated President mounted the ceremonial Commander-in-Chief Land Rover for a lap around the Kasarani Stadium to acknowledge greetings from members of the public.

Ranka also featured in Ruto’s security detail on Wednesday during the swearing in of six judges at State House in Nairobi.

Although details on realignments in Ruto’s security were scanty, sources indicated Ranka formed part of the elite Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) deployed during the transition pending a further reorganization of Ruto’s core protection team.

“Ranka will most likely revert back to Uhuru’s security detail. His addition to Ruto’s team during the transition is key to ensuring presidential protocol is intact for the time being,” one source familiar with the workings of PEU said.

Other than Ranka, other notable individuals around President Kenyatta who continued in their roles following Tuesday’s inauguration include Brig Timothy Stelu Lekolool, the President’s Aide-de-Camp.

Lekolool switched to Ruto’s side as Kenyatta handed over the instruments of power on Tuesday.

The newly-elected President assumed office on Tuesday following a colorful ceremony graced by over eighteen Heads of State and government among them Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Ruto’s inauguration ended weeks of speculation on the transition fueled by the acrimonious fallout with President Kenyatta who backed his chief rival, Raila Odinga.

Kenyatta had remained silent on Ruto’s victory and even avoided to mention him directly in an address delivered following the Supreme Court’s decision on September 5 to uphold Ruto’s election following petitions filed by Odinga.

He however hosted Ruto on Monday, a day before his inauguration, and thereafter formally congratulated him.

“Tomorrow, I will emulate that honoured tradition and hand over the mantle to my successor, The Hon. William Ruto.  I am profoundly grateful for the honour and privilege you bestowed upon me to serve as the Fourth President of the Great Republic of Kenya,” President Kenyatta said in a televised address on Monday.

President Kenyatta said his administration had put in place necessary arrangements for a smooth transition.

“As you are aware, the transition process commenced on the 12th of August, 2022, and over the last week, the doors of State House and the Office of the President have been open to the technical teams from the office of the President-Elect so as to facilitate a smooth transition and hand-over,” he stated.

