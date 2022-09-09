Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru’s Azimio suffers another loss as Ongwae ditches Raila for Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 — Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae has ditched Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party and joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The former Governor met with President-Elect William Ruto at his official Karen residence in Nairobi on Friday.

United Democratic Alliance’s Head of Secretariat in South Nyanza Okengo Nyambane confirmed to Capital News that the former Governor had abandoned the Uhuru Kenyatta-led outfit which fielded Raila Odinga as its presidential candidate in August.

Ongwae, who served for two terms, was an ardent supporter of Odinga, and even frustrated his deputy Joash Maangi over his loyalty to Ruto, until the tail end of his tenure when he started showing signs of detachment.

Trouble began when Odinga and his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party endorsed the Governor Simba Arati for the position at the nomination stage.

During the campaign period, Ongwae and Arati were engaged in constant disputes, with the latter accusing the former of mismanaging the county.

Odinga was forced to intervene on several occasions to quell the simmering tension, which threatened to split the party.

The antagonism between the duo escalated in July 2022 when they traded blame on who was responsible for the chaos that rocked an Azimio rally in the region that forced the police to unleash tear gas.

The move by Ongwae to ditch Azimio is a big blow to the outfit, which considers the larger Nyanza region its stronghold.

Odinga, who lost in the August 9, 2022, election to Ruto and unsuccessfully challenged his win at the Supreme Court, continues to suffer defections.

Some of the leaders who have abandoned Azimio include former Governors Professor Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Kiraitu Muringi (Meru), Jack Ranguma (Kisumu), Mandera Senator Ali Roba, as well as Tiaty MP William Kamket and Ugenya MP David Ochieng.

