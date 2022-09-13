Uhuru hands over Instruments of Power to President Ruto (VIDEO)

Popular
Presidential Petitions
More on Capital News
Top stories
Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth post-independence president at a pomp-filled ceremony on Tuesday, after his narrow...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – “Si uchawi, ni maombi” those were the chants of tens of thousands of Kenyans who witnessed the Inauguration of...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – WILLIAM Samoei Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday, September 13 as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya....
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – There was no excitement at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday, when outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived to have over...
Top stories
Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – Kenya’s President-Elect William Ruto arrived at the Kasarani Stadium for inauguration Tuesday, with a thunderous applause. Ruto, who will...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President-Elect Wlliam Ruto Tuesday received a heroic welcome at the Kasarani stadium ahead of his inauguration. Ruto was accompanied...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – As the attention of Kenyans is focused on the inauguration of the 5th President of Republic Of Kenya William...