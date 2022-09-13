Connect with us

ASSUMPTION

Uhuru hands over Instruments of Power to President Ruto (VIDEO)

Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after divisive poll

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth post-independence president at a pomp-filled ceremony on Tuesday, after his narrow...

‘Si uchawi, ni maombi’, Kenyans at Kasarani chanted as Ruto took oath 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – “Si uchawi, ni maombi” those were the chants of  tens of thousands of Kenyans who witnessed the Inauguration of...

ASSUMPTION

Ruto sworn in as the 5th President of Kenya (VIDEO)

Ruto takes oath as Kenya’s 5th President

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – WILLIAM Samoei Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday, September 13 as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya....

Cold reception for Uhuru as he arrives to hand over power to Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – There was no excitement at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday, when outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived to have over...

Heroic welcome for Ruto as he arrives to take oath as Kenya’s 5th president

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – Kenya’s President-Elect William Ruto arrived at the Kasarani Stadium for inauguration Tuesday, with a thunderous applause. Ruto, who will...

Ruto receives heroic welcome at Kasarani ahead of inauguration

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President-Elect Wlliam Ruto Tuesday received a heroic welcome at the Kasarani stadium ahead of his inauguration. Ruto was accompanied...

Karua skips Ruto’s inaguration, opts to play golf

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – As the attention of Kenyans is focused on the inauguration of the 5th President of Republic Of Kenya William...

