Felix Tshisekedi, president of the DR Congo/AFP

Kenya

Tshisekedi congratulates President-Elect Ruto after Supreme Court upholds win

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 5 – President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has joined other leaders across the globe in congratulating President-Elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court upheld his August 9 election win Monday.

President Tshisekedi lauded Kenyans for demonstrating democratic maturity during this year’s general election and promised to work with Ruto towards the growth and development of both countries.

“The Head of State hails the democratic maturity of the Kenyan people and assures his counterpart of his readiness to work together to promote sustainable development, peace, and prosperity in the East African community,” President Tshisekedi said in his official Twitter account Monday.

In July this year, the DRC formally completed the process of accession to the East African Community after depositing ratification instruments in Arusha, the bloc’s headquarters.

DRC joined the East African Community (EAC)bloc after the signing of the Treaty of the Accession in Nairobi, Kenya on April 8.

The Chairperson of the Summit of EAC Heads of State, President Uhuru Kenyatta, signed the Treaty of Accession with the President of DRC, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, at State House, Nairobi.

