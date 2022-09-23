Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The affected brands include Bahari Fry, Fresh Fri, Fresh Fri with Garlic Oil, Fry Mate and Gold n pure Olive Gold/FILE

business

Top cooking oil brands still in retail market despite KEBS recall

In a letter earlier addressed to the Retail Traders Association of Kenya on Friday, KEBS recalled the edible oil brands citing non-compliance to standards following sampling from different outlets within the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 — The latest directive by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) recalling ten cooking oil brands from the retail market has left questions unanswered after it emerged affected products remained available in retail outlets.

In a letter earlier addressed to the Retail Traders Association of Kenya on Wednesday, KEBS recalled the edible oil brands citing non-compliance to standards following sampling from different outlets within the country.

“This is to notify your members to recall these brands and remove them from the supply chain from your members’ outlets across the country,” Peter Kaigwara, KEBS Director for Market Surveillance, stated.

A spot check by Capital News indicated that despite the agency’s order about the suspension of the oils, retailers retained them with some selling on offer.

The affected brands include Bahari Fry, Fresh Fri, Fresh Fri with Garlic Oil, Fry Mate and Gold n pure Olive Gold.

KEBS said the edible oils and cooking fat brands failed to meet requirements of the Standards Act and were therefore unfit for human consumption.

For instance, in one of the retail outlets, a 3-litre container of Rina cooking oil, also suspended, was selling at a discounted price of Sh294.

Others withdrawn from the market include Postman, Salit, Tilly and Top Fry.

KEBS had required the withdrawn products to undergo recertification process before returning to the market.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Manufacturers were given a window to put in place measures to ensure that the products are compliant with the respective standards.

“Kindly note this is not a ban on the brands but a temporary suspension to facilitate protection of the consumers from potentially unsafe products,” Kaigwara said.

Retailers were further directed to ensure that they purchase, sell and stock products that have been verified through an SMS short code to check on validity.

To verify the product certification quality mark, retailers are required to send the code numbers underneath the standardization mark logo to 20023 to get the valid status of the product.

“If the details are different, invalid or not traceable to the platform, retailers should not purchase, stock or offer for sale the products but instead report to KEBS through toll number 1545,” Kaigwara noted.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Miguna announces changes in Home-coming date to Mashujaa Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced a fresh date for his much-anticipated return to Nairobi after spending five years...

48 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kamau Karori, Charles Kanjama, Eric Mutua conferred Senior Counsel titles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Lawyers Kamau Karori, Charles Kanjama and Eric Mutua have been conferred with senior counsel titles. In a gazette notice...

53 mins ago

Kenya

Governor Sakaja defends cutting down of iconic tree along Kenyatta Avenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has defended the County from public attacks after staff cut down branches of the iconic...

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM says united despite disagreements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Despite the ongoing infighting in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the political outfit has maintained that there are no...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

24 Kenyans rescued from traffickers in Laos amid concerns over illegal organ extraction

Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the 24 were part of an unknown number of mostly young Kenyans suspected to be working in...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Babu, Ladema accuse ODM of betrayal as fight for committee slots gets nasty

Mbadi was first to express his displeasure in the line-up unveiled on Saturday by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka questioning why he was overlooked for...

6 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto to address joint sitting of Parliament next Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – President William Ruto is set to address the first joint sitting of the bicameral house on Thursday next week...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Exiled Lawyer Miguna to jet back home Oct 25

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced that he will jet back into the country next month. The lawyer who...

7 hours ago