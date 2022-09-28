Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Ruto has publicly named the former Nairobi County Police Commander Japheth Koome (pictured) as his preferred pick to the position of Inspector General of Police/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Timelines: Recruitment of Mutyambai’s successor could take a month

With his formal exit on Tuesday, the National Police Service Commission has until October 11 to declare the position vacant, through a Gazette Notice, in line with Section 12 of the National Police Service Act.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 28 — The resignation of the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Tuesday now paves way for an elaborate process to recruit his successor in a process that commences with the gazettement of the vacancy within fourteen days and which could take a month to finalize.

President William Ruto announced Mutyambai’s retirement Tuesday afternoon as he unveiled his Cabinet at State House in Nairobi.

“After discussing with Mutyambai and in consideration of his service to our nation and his health situation, I have accepted that he will proceed on terminal leave,” President Ruto said.

Mutyambai, who assumed the role in 2019 after he was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, had proceeded on medical leave on on August 26 and named Deputy Inspector General (Administration Police) Noor Gabow to act.

But with his formal exit on Tuesday, the National Police Service Commission has until October 11 to declare the position vacant, through a Gazette Notice, in line with Section 12 of the National Police Service Act.

The Act require the Commission to publish the vacancy in at least two other daily newspapers of national circulation.

Already President Ruto has publicly named the former Nairobi County Police Commander Japheth Koome as his preferred pick to the position of Inspector General of Police.

Koome is currently the Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.

Though the Head of State named Koome as Mutyambai’s replacement before the commission declared vacancy, there is no provision that forbids him from making his preferred choice public.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After the announcement of the vacancy, the Commission shall review the applications, hold public interviews, and shortlist at least three people who are qualified for the advertised post and gazette the candidates within seven days.

The Commission shall then forward the shortlisted names to the Head of State for nomination to the position of the IG within seven days of the date of shortlisting of qualified applicants.

“The President shall, within seven days of receipt of the names forwarded under subsection (5), by notice in the Gazette, nominate a person for appointment as Inspector-General from among the shortlisted names and submit the name of the nominee to Parliament for approval,” Section 12(5) of the National Police Service Act states.

Parliament will then be required, within 14 days after it first meets, to vet and examine the nominee, and may either approve or reject the nomination, and notify the President of its approval or rejection.

If Parliament approves the nominee, the President shall appoint the nominee as Inspector-General of the National Police Service by notice in the Gazette within seven days of receiving communication to that effect.

Where parliament rejects the President’s nominee, the Speaker of the National Assembly is required to inform the President of its decision and request a fresh nominee.

The National Police Service Act further provides that in transmitting a new nominee, the President shall within seven days, submit to Parliament a fresh nomination from among the persons already shortlisted and forwarded by the Commission.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Miner dies after being buried in Nyeri wall collapse

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 28 – A miner died while another escaped when a wall collapsed at Thunguma quarry, Nyeri. The deceased who is yet...

17 mins ago

Kenya

Focus now shifts to National Assembly ahead of CS nominees’ vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Following the unveiling of President William Ruto’s 22-member Cabinet on Tuesday, focus now shifts to National Assembly as the...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Form 4 students commence selecting courses on KUCCPS platform

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Form Four students across Kenya have begun selecting the courses they wish to pursue in universities and colleges next...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Court throws out divorce case against Linturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – A magistrate court has dismissed the divorce case which was filed by Aldai Member of Parliament Maryanne Kitany against...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Mt Kenya region reaps big after President Ruto appoints 7 CSs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – The Mount Kenya region has reaped big in President William Ruto’s administration after he nominated seven Cabinet Secretaries out...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto unveils first cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – President William Ruto on Tuesday named his first cabinet after winning a divisive election in August and defending his...

18 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto names Seven women to Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 27 – President William Ruto has named seven women to his 22-member cabinet, which is far short of the 50 percent...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Former CA Boss Mercy Wanjau named Secretary to the Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 27 – Former Acting Communications Authority of Kenya Director-General Mercy Wanjau has been nominated as the new Secretary to the Cabinet....

18 hours ago