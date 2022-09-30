Connect with us

President William Ruto when he unveiled his new cabinet. /STATE HOUSE

Kenya

Taskforce on education reforms gazetted after President Ruto appointment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – A task force on education reforms has been gazetted following its appointment by President William Ruto.

According to the gazette notice, the the task force which will be chaired by Raphael Munavu will among other things evaluate the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

“It will assess and recommend an appropriate structure to implement the CBC system as well as study all laws governing the basic education subsector,” the gazette notice stated.

The gazette notice further stated that the taskforce will study, assess and make recommendations on conceptualization and implementation of key tenets
guiding the competency based approach.

“This includes including but not limited to value based education, community service
learning, parental empowerment and engagement, the assessment and examination framework and the quality assurance and standards framework.”

It will also make recommendations for streamlining continuity in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and university education transition.

It is further set to review and recommend legislation to facilitate amalgamation of HELB, TVET and University Funding Boards with a view of harmonizing and merging all tertiary education funding entities.

