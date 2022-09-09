Supreme Court Vindicated Chiefs Accused of Election Interference – Matiangi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says the Supreme Court vindicated security chiefs accused of poll meddling following its ruling on Monday.

Matiangi said Friday in a statement that the just-concluded Presidential petitions and the subsequent ruling did not indict the security agencies across the country in any wrongdoing.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary said the conduct of security officers in the electioneering period affirms their collective professionalism and due diligence.

“Despite immense criticism, scorn, and false accusations of scheming to manipulate and interfere with the General Election, our sector put up a stellar and professional performance in supporting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the General Election,” he said.

Matiangi said the country’s security agencies have also been lauded by election observers and Kenya’s Development Partners for what he described their professional conduct, a recognition he says demonstrates they executed their mandate well.

The Interior CS was widely blamed by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and President-Elect William Ruto during the electioneering period for attempting to use chiefs and other state machinery in an attempt to bungle the elections a claim he has widely denied.

In what appeared like a farewell letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Director of Criminal Investigations, Principal Administrative Secretary, Regional Commissioners among others, the Matiangi described his five-year term “as an exciting tour of duty and pleasurable service to his beloved Country.”

He further thanked the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta for granting him an opportunity to serve the country in the interior docket which he has held for over five years.

“I want to thank him for bestowing his trust in me. I am humbled by the privilege to serve in his Cabinet in four different ministries over the entirety of his tenure. I can never thank him enough for this honour,” he said.

He stated that the Interior Ministry has collectively worked with other agencies to deliver service to all Kenyans while at the same time improving the welfare of the men in uniform.

The same he said has been extended to other sectors that play critical roles in the day-to-day running of the government.

Matiangi thanked Principal Secretaries Karanja Kibicho (Interior), Zeinab Hussein and Safina Kwekwe (Correctional Services), former Inspector general of Police Joseph Boinnet, and the current IG Hilary Mutyambai for their role in the growth and transformation of the interior Ministry.

He also lauded Commissioners General of Prisons: Isaiah Osugo Wycliffe Ogallo and Brig (Rtd) John Warioba and their highly skilled cadre.

“These men and women have rightfully earned their salutation for shepherding far reaching reforms in our security institutions. Notable among these is the recruitment of more police and National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs), availing of better and more resources and provisions for clearly defined career growth paths,” he said.

The Interior CS said that they managed to exceed the expectations of Kenyans looking into the milestones they have been able to achieve over the last few years.

“As my tour of duty comes to an end, I exult in the pride of knowing that we have not only honoured expectations but exceeded them by important and evident milestones. History will vindicate our legacy,” he added.

Matiangi pointed out that the multi-agency approach to security and the war against terrorism, extremism and organized crime has borne evident fruits.

He added that the approach has played a significant role in reducing the number of terror attacks in the country, unlike in the past.

“Our towns are safer and open to business for longer hours. Visitors can now travel to all parts of our country free of fear. Calm now prevails in many places where conflicts were rampant. Overall, we now have a more secure country to bring up,” he added.

Matiangi also singled out the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and teenage pregnancies.