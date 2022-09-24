Supreme Court to transmit reasoned judgement on presidential petition by mail at 2.30pm Monday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 — The Supreme Court is set to deliver its reasoned judgement on the August presidential election petition on Monday.

A notice issued by the court’s registry indicated the seven-judge bench will transmit the judgement by mail at 2.30pm.

The reasoned judgement is a follow-up to a summary decision issued on September 5 after a 14-day hearing.

The court unanimously upheld President William Ruto’s election and dismissed a consolidated petition in multiple suits filed by among others Ruto’s main challenger Raila Odinga.