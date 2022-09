0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 5 – The long-awaited presidential petition verdict will be delivered by the Supreme Court at 12pm.

This follows hearings of the consolidated petition seeking to have President-Elect William Ruto’s victory nullified.

“Take notice that the judgment will be delivered at 12pm at the Supreme Court Milimani Law Courts,” said Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira.