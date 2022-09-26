Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Supreme Court of Kenya/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court outlines recommendations to further enhance Kenya’s electoral democracy

In a 133-page judgement relayed on Monday further to a summary delivered on September 5, the Court outline seven key interventions needed to further entrench the independence of the electoral commission including the protection of election technology.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 — The Supreme Court has proposed a raft of measures to further strengthen Kenya’s electoral democracy in its detailed judgement of the 2022 presidential election petition, key among them the need to safeguard poll processes.

In a 133-page judgement relayed on Monday further to a summary delivered on September 5, the Court outline seven key interventions needed to further entrench the independence of the electoral commission including the protection of election technology.

“To avoid suspicion from stakeholders, unless where and when it is absolutely necessary, access to the servers supporting the transmission and storage of Forms 34A, 34B and 34C should be restricted to IEBC staff during the election period,” the country’s top court advised.

In addition to securing the integrity of election technology by restricting access to staff of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Supreme Court advised the electoral commission to ensure servers supporting elections are distinct from those running day-to-day internal affairs.

The seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome noted that the separation of electoral processes from IEBC’s internal affairs would safeguard the commission from suits that may arise for breaches of third-party agreements which maybe violated during scrutiny of elections.

“IEBC should ensure that the servers supporting the elections and those serving their internal administrative work are distinct and separate. This would then allow the Court, should the need arise, to carry out forensic imaging of the same without compromising and/or infringing any third-party agreements,” the judges pointed out.

Koome (President), Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu (Deputy President), Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko also recommended governance reforms to further strengthen IEBC’s institutional framework and create a distinction between policy and administrative functions.

“Parliament should consider enhancing the statutory and regulatory framework on the separate policy and administrative remit of IEBC,” the judgement read in part.

The Court also urged IEBC to institutionalize the separation of functions under the two domains.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“IEBC ought to effect formal internal guidelines that clearly delineate the policy, strategy, and oversight responsibility of the Chairperson and the Commissioners; and develop institutionalized guidelines on how to manage the separation of administrative and policy domains,” the Supreme Court advised.

The Court added that a similar distinction must be made on key roles including that of the Chairperson, Commissioners, Chief Executive Officer, other staff and third parties.

The judges also made recommendations touching on statutory forms with the court urging IEBC to make necessary amendments to provide a mechanism to account for stray ballots in polling stations.

“IEBC may consider simplifying and restructuring the Form 34A and include a column that accounts for stray ballots. In addition, it may consider having only one section for total valid votes.”

The judges also emphasized on the need to ensure poll officials are adequately trained on what constitutes valid votes as per the court’s decision.

The Court also urged IEBC to put measures in place to facilitate the realization of special voting as contemplated under Regulation 90 of the Elections (General) Regulations 2012.

Regulation 90 empowers IEBC to provide for voting by election officials, observers, patients admitted in hospital, older members of the society, members of the defence and security forces on duty, prisoners and nomadic pastoralists.

The regulation requires IEBC to formulate measures for “other persons who by reason of any special need, including disability, are unable to access a polling station.”

IEBC has only operationalized special voting in prisons and a section the Diaspora in twelve countries including all EAC Member States, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States, Qatar, Germany and Canada.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Regulation 90 allows IEBC “from time, to time publish notices on the manner and procedure of the conduct of special voting and such notice shall be read as if part of these Regulations.”

Judges of the Supreme Court also called for constitutional reforms to extend the period within which presidential election petitions are to be heard and determined form the current fourteen days.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Azimio leaders issue 24hr ultimatum for reinstatement of IEBC deputy CEO Kulundu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – A section of Azimio la Umoja Coalition Members of Parliament have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Independent Electoral...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio MPs want boundary review halted, claim IEBC secretariat dysfunctional

Article 89 of the Constitution requires IEBC to review names and boundaries of electoral areas at intervals of not less than eight years and...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Leonard Mambo Mbotela sworn in as National Heroes Council board member

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Veteran media personality Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been sworn in as a board member of the National Heroes Council....

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court’s detailed judgement on poll petition expected at 2.30pm

In its abridged ruling, the court unanimously upheld the election of President William Ruto and dismissed a consolidated petition in multiple suits filed by...

5 hours ago

Kenya

At least 2 people killed in Kiambu 6-storey building collapse

KIAMBU, Kenya, Sep 26 – Two people died on Monday after a six-storey house under construction collapsed in Kirigiti area, Kiambu. According to police,...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio to hold peaceful march over interdiction of IEBC deputy CEO Kulundu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya legislators will on Monday conduct peaceful march to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Police launch operation to arrest bandits in Turkana after 11 people killed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Police have launched a multi-agency operation to arrest perpetrators of Turkana East bandit attack that left eleven people dead....

7 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto orders operation to flush out cattle rustlers in Turkana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – President William Ruto has ordered for a major operation to flash out cattle rustlers who killed 8 police officers,...

7 hours ago