Supreme Court gives IEBC election technology a clean bill of health

Nairobi, Kenya Sep 5 – The Supreme Court has ruled that the technology used by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the August 9, 2022, General Election met the standards of integrity, verifiability, security, and transparency to guarantee accurate and verifiable results.

In a unanimous finding of the seven-judge bench, Chief Justice Martha Koome ruled that “we are not persuaded by the allegation that the technology deployed had failed.”

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who filed the petition challenging the victory of President-Elect William Ruto had claimed that the technology deployed by the electoral commission had massive shortcomings which ended up denying him his victory.

He also claimed that the final vote tally was manipulated by the electoral commission to favour Ruto who was eventually declared winner.

