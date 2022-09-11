NATIONAL NEWS
Stop! Junet had nothing to do with funds for Raila’s agents in presidential poll, Makau Mutua says
NAIROBI, Kenya September 11 – United States (U.S) President Joe Biden has announced the presidential delegation that will attend the inauguration of President Elect-William...
I am looking for a hot-air balloon, Karua says as she mulls going to East African Court of Justice over President-elect Ruto’s win
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Azimio Deputy Party Leader Martha Karua has hinted that she is considering moving to the East Africa Court of...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader has formally congratulated President-Elect William Ruto as he prepares to take the oath of office...
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 -Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied claims that he had a meeting with the President-elect William Ruto prior to his...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Allies of President Elect William Ruto have come out to say that Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala will not...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Police on Saturday rescued 16 Ethiopians detained for human trafficking in a house at Matopeni area in Kayole. According...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The Farmers Party – affiliated with President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has petitioned the National Assembly to initiate...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The High Court has lifted orders freezing millions of cash belonging to three companies. This is after the accounts...