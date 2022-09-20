Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Senate Speaker Kingi when he opened an induction workshop in Naivasha. / SENATE

Kenya

Speaker Kingi urges Senators to be patriotic, strengthen devolution

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has urged all 67 Senators in the 13th Parliament to “nurture a sense of Senatorial culture and patriotism” as they begin to discharge their mandate.

Kingi challenged the lawmakers to stamp their authority in bettering the operations of the Senate notably by building on the gains made by their predecessors.

“Our primary duty and responsibility shall always be to build confidence and trust among ourselves and among the people of Kenya,” Kingi said on Tuesday as he opened the fourth induction retreat of members.

While discharging their mandate, Kingi urged the Senators to prioritize the implementation of devolution underscoring that it was part of their core mandate.

“I undertake to robustly and, as a matter of urgency, engage all the relevant stakeholders with a view of putting in place a system that ensures members are sufficiently facilitated in order for you to discharge your oversight responsibilities successfully, as spelled out in the Constitution,” Kingi said.

Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye on his part implored the members to be bipartisan and deliver their mandate to Kenyans.

“I am confident that this Senate has what it takes to consolidate the gains made by the previous Senates, fine-tune existing grey areas and ultimately achieve the objects of devolution as envisaged under our Constitution,” he said.   

During the five-day retreat, Senators will be trained on different issues key among them understanding the workings and key legislative processes within the bicameral set-up of Parliament, Kenya’s foreign policy, national security, and media relations.

“It is worth mentioning that more targeted training and capacity development activities will be mounted to deepen Senators’ knowledge and skills in discharging various House Committees and leadership roles,” Kingi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The theme for the retreat is “Understanding the Mandate of the Senate: Strengthening Devolution through Legislative Effectiveness.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Waititu graft case adjourned, DPP to present 2 witnesses in October

Milimani Anti-Corruption Court will reconvene on October 14 for the continued hearing of the case when the prosecution is expected to present two more...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Senators to commence 5-day induction retreat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – The Senate is on Wednesday set to begin a five-day induction retreat in Naivasha. This is the first time...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto to make inaugural address at UN General Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – President William Ruto is on Wednesday set to make his inaugural address at the 77th United Nations General Assembly...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua takes over President Ruto’s former office at Harambee Annex

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 19 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken over President William Ruto’s former office at the Harambee Annex. Gachagua who is...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Magoha urges Ruto’s administration to shut down pornographic sites

Magoha who noted he has been labelled a dictator for calling for the blocking of the sites said he remains unapologetic.

21 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto joins heads of state in London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto arrived in London Sunday evening to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen,...

1 day ago

JUDICIARY

JSC interviews for 20 High Court judges to begin on Monday

The candidates include the Deputy Supreme court registrar Daniel Kanyinke Ole Keiwua and the Chief Magistrate of Makadara Law Courts Emily Ominde.

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto expected in London at 4pm

Ruto, who will be attending the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, was seen off by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Chief of...

2 days ago