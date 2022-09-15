Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Speaker Kingi to represent Ruto in Angola president’s inaguration

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi will be representing President William Ruto in the inauguration of the President-Elect Joao Lourenco.

Kingi who arrived in Luanda, Angola, Thursday morning was received by Foreign Affairs Minister Tete Antonio.

“Will be representing H.E. The President @WilliamsRuto at the inauguration of the President-Elect Joao Lourenco, who won the Angolan Presidential election held on August 24th, 2022,”he tweeted.

The inauguration will be held on the historic palm tree-lined Praca da Republica square in the centre of the capital, Luanda.

Angolan President Lourenco is to be sworn in for a second term on Thursday amid tight security after a disputed electoral win last month.

Several heads of state and government, including Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, are expected to be in attendance.

Lourenco, 68, returned to power after the August 24 vote gave his Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a thin majority, winning just 51.17 percent of the votes.

The vote was to choose members of parliament, where the largest party automatically selects the president.

Opposition parties and civic groups say the vote was marred by irregularities.UNITA disputed the results in court but its appeal was tossed out.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Under its charismatic leader Adalberto Costa Junior, 60, UNITA has proved popular in urban areas and among young voters clamouring for economic change.

It did particularly well in the capital, where it won a majority for the first time.

The MPLA instead lost its two-thirds parliamentary majority with its seats dropping to 124 from 150.

Lourenco struck a conciliatory tone after the vote, pledging to promote “dialogue” and be the “president of all Angolans”.

But Costa Junior has said he will skip the inauguration and promised protests against the result of the vote, but has said his party will join the new parliament.

Foreign observers from other parts of Africa praised the peaceful conduct of the polls but raised concerns over press freedom and the accuracy of the electoral roll.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto holds phone conversation with Canadian PM Trudeau

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday discussed regional security in a telephone call with President William Ruto. During...

31 mins ago

Judicial Appointments

Soweto: All credit goes to Ruto for appointment of judges, JSC failed

In a commentary shared on her social media account on Thursday, Soweto who represented Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in a Supreme Court petition...

55 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto commits to UN framework on the resolution of dispute over Sahrawi

The announcement attracted mixed reactions from foreign-policy analysts with a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who declined to be named, saying...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Fuel prices jump by Sh20 after subsidies cut

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Fuel prices in Kenya surged to record highs on Thursday after the new government slashed subsidies, piling on misery...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto mourns Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – President William Ruto has sent a message of condolence to the family, Governor and residents of Baringo County following...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto revokes Kenya’s recognition of Western Sahara after audience with Moroccan envoy

Ruto stated that his administration will initiate steps to wind down the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic’s presence in the country.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS Lauds Security Agencies for Outstanding Performance During Polls

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – Police Headquarters has lauded security agencies across the country for what it described as commendable execution of their mandate...

20 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges judiciary to expedite corruption, commercial, land cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – President William Ruto has urged the judiciary to expedite Corruption, commercial and Land cases. Speaking during the swearing-in of...

20 hours ago