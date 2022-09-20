Connect with us

Senate Speaker Kingi when he opened an induction workshop in Naivasha. / SENATE

Kenya

Speaker Kingi commits to ensuring Senators are well facilitated

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has committed to ensuring that Senators of the 13th Parliament are well facilitated for them to be able to perform their duties effectively.

Kingi who on Tuesday acknowledged that the oversight role of the Senators was a “weighty constitutional mandate,” pledged to engage all relevant agencies with the view of making the life of Senators easy.

Kingi gave the commitment when he opened the fourth induction retreat of the Senators.

“I undertake to robustly and, as a matter of urgency, engage all the relevant stakeholders including government agencies concerned with a view to putting in place a system that ensures Senators are sufficiently facilitated in order for you to discharge your oversight responsibilities successfully, as spelled out in the Constitution,” Kingi said.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) in its July 2022 review of the remuneration and benefits of state officers announced the abolishment of sitting allowances, car grants, and transport mileage for the lawmakers.

Kingi maintained that “members needed “financial support and material facilitation in order to successfully execute the onerous task that also entails traversing your counties to regularly evaluate the impact of devolution and identify areas that may require legislative intervention.”

