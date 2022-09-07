Smooth sailing for Wetangula as Kalonzo to withdraw for National Assembly Speaker race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – It might be a smooth sailing for Kenya Kwanza in their bid to clinch the Speaker position in the National Assembly.

This is after talks within the Wiper Party for Kalonzo Musyoka to withdraw from the third in command position contest over an anticipated humiliating defeat to Moses Wetangula.

Close allies to Musyoka have since advised him not to engage in the nerve shredding battle that might ultimately embarrass him in the political scene.

“Kalonzo has until midday to submit back the nomination papers, but I have since advised him not to send back the papers and he should just quit the race because numbers don’t favor us,” Makueni Senator Elect Daniel Maanzo stated.

“The Kenya Kwanza Alliance team is way ahead of us in terms of numbers and since they are buddies with Wetangula, he should just let go of the contest.”

Wetangula and Musyoka picked their nomination papers at Parliament on Monday following the gazettement of the first sitting by President Uhuru Kenyatta but the latter might pull out because numbers do not favor his outfit.

One must marshal two-thirds or 233 of the 349 members of the National Assembly to be elected as speaker.

If none achieves, the one with the simple majority in the second-round wins.

The first sitting has been scheduled for Thursday, where the legislators will be sworn in and immediately elect a speaker and deputy speaker thereafter.

The Ruto led team is way ahead in numbers as the outfit has been busy receiving new entrants to his coalition, including candidates who won on independent tickets.

Ruto, who convened a Kenya Kwanza Alliance caucus on Wednesday, said ten of twelve independent lawmakers had pledged to back his alliance in the execution of parliamentary business.

The President-Elect is also banking on two parties affiliated with the rival Azimio Coalition — Alfred Mutua’s Chama Cha Maendeleo (MCC) and Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) – with a cumulative six lawmakers to bolster its dominance.

MCC and PAA leaders stormed out of Azimio and have since contested an exit clause that binds them to the alliance until November 9.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) with its seven MPs, two senators, two governors and 35 Members of County Assembly also joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Those who moved include Party Leader and Mandera Senator-Elect Ali Roba, Deputy Party Leader and Marsabit Governor-Elect Mohamud Ali and Mandera Governor-Elect Mohamed Adan Khalif who were present at President-elect William Ruto’s Karen Residence, Nairobi.

The party or coalition with a majority of legislators will have its way in the election of the Speaker.