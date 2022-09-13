Connect with us

Kenyans at the Kasarani Stadium as early as 5.00am. /SHARON NAKOLA

Kenya

‘Si uchawi, ni maombi’, Kenyans at Kasarani chanted as Ruto took oath 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – “Si uchawi, ni maombi” those were the chants of  tens of thousands of Kenyans who witnessed the Inauguration of President William Ruto.

The mammoth crowd burst into unison chants as President Ruto took his Oath of office, officially making him Kenya’s fifth President.

The 60, 000 Kenyans who filled the stadium could not hide their joy as Ruto took over the rein from his predecessor, the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta who witnessed the occassin.

President Ruto was accorded a heroic welcome with the crowd going wild each time his name was mentioned by the respective speakers.

Ruto and his deputy took two Oath of office – the Oath of allegiance and the Oath on execution of duties.

The Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi administered the Oath in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

