Gladys Shollei.

Kenya

Shollei elected National Assembly Deputy Speaker

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei has been elected as the National Assembly Deputy Speaker.

During the vote by MPs which took place Thursday, Shollei garnered 198 votes against Farah Maalim who got 139.

