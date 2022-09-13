Connect with us

Kasarani Stadium full to capacity ahead of President-Elect Ruto's inauguration. /DAVIS AYEGA

NATIONAL NEWS

Shioso urges Kenyans to follow Ruto’s inauguration from home, Kasarani stadium filled to capacity

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso says Kasarani Stadium the venue for the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua is full to capacity.

Shioso said Tuesday that thousands more people have continued streaming into the venue as at 7.00 am to witness the historic event that will see the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta hand over the instruments of power to his successor.

“In anticipation of being part of history, Kenyans have thronged the venue in large numbers. As by 5.00 am this morning, the venue had already filled to capacity, as more people continue to troop to the venue,” he said.

The police Spokesperson urged Kenyans to watch the inauguration ceremony from home.

“To avoid logistical challenges, this is to request the public to make alternative arrangements to view the proceedings, especially from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Thousands of Kenyans streamed in to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from as early as 2am for the ceremony.

The Sh200 million ceremony has been organized with military precision with screening of the attendants done two kilometres away from the stadium, and then made to go through two other security checks once in the spacious sports facility.

Those that were using vehicles were forced to alight at the footbridge opposite the Safari Park hotel, and line up all the way to the Thika Road Mall roundabout where the public had been asked to use that gate to access the 60,000-seater venue.

