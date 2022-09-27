Shah to visit J&K next month, may announce reservation for Paharis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 1 and 2. Officials said he is likely to announce reservations for the Pahari-speaking community.

Officials said Shah would address a public rally in Rajouri on October 1 in the Jammu division and in Kupwara district of Kashmir division on October 2.

“He will announce reservations for the Pahari-speaking community whose large population lives in Poonch, Rajouri districts of the Jammu division and Baramulla district of the Valley. Shah will kickstart the BJP election campaign in J&K during his forthcoming visit,” BJP sources said.

Shah will also co-chair top-level security meetings with the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. These meetings are likely to focus on tackling militancy in Kashmir where despite official claims of ‘residual militancy’, intelligence agencies believe radicalisation of local youth still continues. “Radicalised local youth are the feeding grounds of militancy in Kashmir,” said a senior intelligence officer.

The Delimitation Commission has already made reservations for the ST and SC in the 90-member J&K Assembly, reserving nine seats for the ST and six for SC candidates.