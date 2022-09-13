Connect with us

Kasarani Stadium full to capacity ahead of Ruto's inauguration. /DAVIS AYEGA

Kenya

Several hurt in Kenya stadium crush ahead of Ruto swearing-in

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Several people were injured on Tuesday as crowds tried to force their way into the stadium where Kenya’s president-Elect William Ruto is to be sworn in, local media reported. 

Television footage showed hundreds of people scaling a wall to gain access to the 60,000-seat Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, which was packed with spectators before dawn.

Dozens of people can be seen falling on top of each other in a crush at one entrance gate, while first aid responders carried people to a waiting ambulance.

Police spokesman Bruno Shioso said the stadium was filled to capacity at 5:00 am (0200 GMT) and urged Kenyans to follow the proceedings from home. 

“In anticipation of being part of history, Kenyans have thronged to the venue in large numbers,” Shioso said in a statement. 

“To avoid logistical challenges, this is to request the public to make alternative arrangements to view the proceedings, especially from the confort of their homes.”

By law, Ruto must take the oath of office by 2:00 pm (1100 GMT) on Tuesday, five weeks to the day since the August 9 election that saw him clinch a narrow win over his rival Raila Odinga.

