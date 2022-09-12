Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto speaks after the Supreme Court upheld his win in Nairobi, Kenya on Sept 5, 2022. [Photo/Agencies]

ASSUMPTION

Sequence of events during President-elect Ruto’s inauguration

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – The Assumptions of Office Committee says the gates of Kasarani Stadium where the inauguration of President-elect William Ruto shall take place on Tuesday will be open to the public from 4.00am.

According to the committee, 2,500 VIP guests will grace the occasion with a total of 17 Head of States, eight Prime Ministers and Deputy Presidents and seven foreign ministers having confirmed they will attend the ceremony.

The program indicated that all guests and members of the public will be seated at the Stadium by 10.00 am.

This will be followed by the arrival of Service Commanders including heads of Kenya Army, Kenya Navy and Kenya Airforce, at 10:30am.

At 10:45 am, invited Heads of State and governments are set to arrive, to be followed by arrival of Chief of Defence Forces, General Robert Kibochi 15 minutes later.

At 11:05 am, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Chief Registrar Anne Amadi as well as other Supreme Court judges will arrive.

At 11:30 am, the Guard of Honour will march to position, and five minutes later Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua arrives.

The programme shows that Ruto accompanied by his wife Racheal will arrive at 11:40 am.

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will arrive few minutes later and will be received by General Kibochi and escorted to the ceremonial Land-Rover to enter the stadium.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After the National Anthem, President Kenyatta  will inspect the Guard of Honour.

After that, he will take his place at the Dais, followed by  Interdenominational prayers as has been the practice at all public events in Kenya.

At 12:10pm, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi will administer oaths office to Ruto and Gachagua. 

Amadi will take to the podium and invite Chief Justice Martha Koome who will serve as a witness. 

The Chief Justice will then introduce the President Ruto and the Deputy President Gachagua to the public, and ask Ruto to take his position.

Outgoing President Kenyatta will then hand over the Instruments of Power and Authority to Ruto, which will be followed by fanfare and the National Anthem during which Uhuru’s presidential Standard will be lowered while Ruto’s will be hoisted simultaneously.

A 21-gun salute will follow, and President Kenyatta will be given his Standard by the Chief of Defence Forces to signify the change of guard. The Guard of Honour will march off the stadium to be followed by a session of entertainment.

All this has to be done before the 2pm deadline set by the Constitution.

The new Deputy President will invite one of the guests to make a speech on behalf of the invited dignitaries and then invite Uhuru to make his farewell speech.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gachagua will then deliver his first speech as Deputy President and then invite Ruto to make his inaugural address to the nation.

President Kenyatta will lead the exit from the stadiums nd head to State House where he will receive his successor with invited guests being treated to a luncheon thereafter.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto, the hustler who beat all odds to become Kenya’s 5th president

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – William Samoei Ruto will be sworn in Tuesday as Kenya’s fifth president, after beating all odds to win the...

4 mins ago

Kenya

President-elect Ruto directs KRA not to close businesses over non-compliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – President-elect William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) not to close any business due to tax non-compliance...

21 hours ago

Kenya

President-Elect Ruto to announce reduced unga, fertilizer prices next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – President-Elect William Ruto says he will announce new fertilizer prices next week after he held consultations with various stakeholders....

21 hours ago
“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said. “It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

Kenya

Oparanya labels Azimio defectors ‘political fraudsters’ out to seek favors

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has labeled leaders decamping from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza as “political fraudsters” who were...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Biden announces delegation to attend President-Elect Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya September 11 – United States (U.S) President Joe Biden has announced the presidential delegation that will attend the inauguration of President Elect-William...

1 day ago
Azimio Deputy Party Leader Martha Karua has hinted that she is considering moving to the East Africa Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, to find out whether the Supreme Court handled the 2022 presidential petition well. Azimio Deputy Party Leader Martha Karua has hinted that she is considering moving to the East Africa Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, to find out whether the Supreme Court handled the 2022 presidential petition well.

Kenya

I am looking for a hot-air balloon, Karua says as she mulls going to East African Court of Justice over President-elect Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Azimio Deputy Party Leader Martha Karua has hinted that she is considering moving to the East Africa Court of...

1 day ago

Kenya

20 Heads of State, 2,500 VIPs expected at President-Elect Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – 20 Heads of State will attend President-Elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony on August 13, 2022, at the Kasarani stadium....

2 days ago

Kenya

Kalonzo denies meeting President-elect Ruto before Senate Speaker vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 -Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied claims that he had a meeting with the President-elect William Ruto prior to his...

2 days ago