Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MOSES MUOKI. /courtesy

Kenya

Sakaja assures NMS employees they will be absorbed into County Govt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has assured that all Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) employees will be absorbed in the Nairobi county Governor after he was handed back all the functions.

Sakaja who spoke after the handover ceremony said that no NMS staff will be rendered jobless as their is space for everyone in his administration.

“There is no former NMS staff or former county gov’t staff, you are all staff of the Nairobi County gov’t and you will work together as equals. We will have space for everybody,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja pointed out that devolution is not about the national governorment after section of leaders faulted the President for leaving out the docket in his appointment.

He said Devolution is about working together.

“I have been assured from very high sources that there’s will be a state department of devolution to continue with the work has been done,” he said.

NMS DG Badi while handing over described his two year tenure as a remarkable journey which transformed the city.

“It has been a rigorous journey and two years culminating today’s official handover. I a greatful for being part of the journey,” Badi said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Badi formally hands over all NMS functions to Governor Sakaja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi officially handed over all transferred functions back to Nairobi County Government...

59 mins ago

Kenya

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Ng’ondi revokes Azimio house leadership list

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Nairobi Assembly Speaker Ken Ng’ondi has revoked the purported list of the Azimio One Kenya coalition party house leadership...

2 hours ago

Kenya

DP Gachagua to hold service for late elder brother Reriani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is on Friday scheduled to hold a special service for his late elder brother Jackson...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto vows tax overhaul to lower inequality

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – President William Ruto on Thursday vowed to overhaul the country’s income tax regime and introduce reforms asking high-earners to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Massa Salim appointed as Acting DCI Boss

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The National Police Service Commission(NPSC) has appointed Massa Salim as the acting Director of Criminal Investigations for 14 days...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Extraordinary’ elephant that survived poaching dies in drought-hit Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – An “extraordinary and resilient” African elephant who defied all odds to give birth despite being shot five times by...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi says appointment as AG is a dream come true

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Former National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi has described his nomination by President William Ruto as the Attorney General as...

18 hours ago

business

Ruto proposes a revamped Kenya Revenue Service in bid for tax reforms

President Ruto said that the taxing structure should be equitable, efficient, and customer friendly arguing that the current “tax regime currently falls far short...

19 hours ago