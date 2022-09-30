Sakaja assures NMS employees they will be absorbed into County Govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has assured that all Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) employees will be absorbed in the Nairobi county Governor after he was handed back all the functions.

Sakaja who spoke after the handover ceremony said that no NMS staff will be rendered jobless as their is space for everyone in his administration.

“There is no former NMS staff or former county gov’t staff, you are all staff of the Nairobi County gov’t and you will work together as equals. We will have space for everybody,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja pointed out that devolution is not about the national governorment after section of leaders faulted the President for leaving out the docket in his appointment.

He said Devolution is about working together.

“I have been assured from very high sources that there’s will be a state department of devolution to continue with the work has been done,” he said.

NMS DG Badi while handing over described his two year tenure as a remarkable journey which transformed the city.

“It has been a rigorous journey and two years culminating today’s official handover. I a greatful for being part of the journey,” Badi said.