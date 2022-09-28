Connect with us

Safaricom introduced a 40 percent reduction on fuliza loans below sh1,000. /COURTESY

Kenya

Safaricom introduces 40pc discount on fuliza loans below Sh1,000

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Safaricom has introduced a new discounted tariff of 40 percent on Fullza for loans below Sh1,000.

According to the organization, the discounted rates will be effective from October 1.

More to folllow…..

