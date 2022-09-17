Ruto’s principal legal advisor urges review of UNICEF pact with Ngatia-led KNCCI

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 — President William Ruto’s principal legal advisor, Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, has called for the review of a newly signed partnership between UNICEF Kenya and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

Sing’Oei, who served as the Legal Advisor in the Office of the Deputy President during Ruto’s tenure as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy, and who has remained prominent in his boss’ transition team, said KNCCI under its current leader Richard Nagitia lacks legitimacy.

“The Richard Ngatia-led KNCCI lacks legitimacy and UNICEF Kenya must immediately re-evaluate this engagement,” he asserted in a tweet on Saturday.

Sing’Oei was responding to an announcement by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund indicating that it had inked a deal with KNCCI to provide targeted intervention geared at promoting the welfare of children.

“UNICEF Kenya is happy to announce our partnership with KNCCI to promote children’s rights and increase resources and opportunities for children and young people in Kenya,” the UN agency stated.

“Under this partnership, UNICEF Kenya and KNCCI will engage the private sector to promote children’s rights, entrepreneurship, and innovation, including connecting schools to the Internet and ending violence against children,” UNICEF Kenya explained.

September 15, 2022 | KNCCI President Richard Ngatia (left) signs a partnership with a UNICEF representative/UNICEF Kenya

Sing’Oei’s apparent opposition to the Ngatia-led initiative could set the stage for a fresh battle for the control of KNCCI an autonomous Business Membership Organization under which the private sector caucuses.

A businessman with interests spanning across the healthcare sector, Ngatia was elected as KNCCI in 2019.

He mobilized heavily for Azimio campaigns in Nairobi before he eventually shelved his Nairobi gubernatorial bid to pave way to Polycarp Igathe.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga promised to appoint his special envoy for trade should when elected president.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ngatia’s most prominent venture is Megascope Healthcare which was linked was linked to a Sh63 billion medical equipment scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Senate report published in September 2020 named Megascope Healthcare Ltd among entities recommended for a probe by the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission.

Megascope was reported to have been awarded a Sh765 million contract by KEMSA for the supply of personal protective equipment.

It also was awarded another Sh35 million deal to supply KN95 mask at Sh700 each in addition to a Sh165 million tender for the supply of SV300 ventilators.

The Senate ad hoc committee probing the award of COVID-related tenders questioned the change of ownership of equipment from the contractor, Shenzhen Mindray, to Megascope, the subcontractor.

“The committee therefore recommends that the EACC investigates the circumstances surrounding the implementation of the contract relating to Lot 1 and in particular the change of ownership of equipment from the contractor, Shenzhen Mindray, to the subcontractor, Megascope, and the cost of the equipment supplied under Lot 1,” the report read.

Reacting to the findings, President Uhuru Kenyatta at the time ordered a probe on KEMSA within 21 days to facilitate the prosecution of individuals found culpable but directive was not complied with.