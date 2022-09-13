21-gun salute as Ruto’s Presidential standard unveiled (VIDEO)

Popular
Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday formally handed over the instruments of power to President William Ruto after he...
Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth post-independence president at a pomp-filled ceremony on Tuesday, after his narrow...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – William Samoei Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday, September 13 as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya....
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – There was no excitement at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday, when outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived to have over...
Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – Kenya’s President-Elect William Ruto arrived at the Kasarani Stadium for inauguration Tuesday, with a thunderous applause. Ruto, who will...
Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President-Elect Wlliam Ruto Tuesday received a heroic welcome at the Kasarani stadium ahead of his inauguration. Ruto was accompanied...