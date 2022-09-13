Connect with us

ASSUMPTION

Ruto sworn in as the 5th President of Kenya (VIDEO)

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Comments
Ruto takes oath as Kenya’s 5th President

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – WILLIAM Samoei Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday, September 13 as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya....

12 mins ago

Cold reception for Uhuru as he arrives to hand over power to Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – There was no excitement at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday, when outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived to have over...

41 mins ago

Heroic welcome for Ruto as he arrives to take oath as Kenya’s 5th president

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – Kenya’s President-Elect William Ruto arrived at the Kasarani Stadium for inauguration Tuesday, with a thunderous applause. Ruto, who will...

53 mins ago

Ruto receives heroic welcome at Kasarani ahead of inauguration

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President-Elect Wlliam Ruto Tuesday received a heroic welcome at the Kasarani stadium ahead of his inauguration. Ruto was accompanied...

1 hour ago

Karua skips Ruto’s inaguration, opts to play golf

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – As the attention of Kenyans is focused on the inauguration of the 5th President of Republic Of Kenya William...

1 hour ago

Museveni among foreign dignitaries in Kenya for Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is among foreign dignitaries who are in Nairobi for the swearing in ceremony of President-Elect...

2 hours ago

‘Ombea Adui Yako’ song sends Kenyans wild at Kasarani stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Kenyans at the Kasarani stadium went wild on Tuesday when the ‘Ombea Adui Yako’ song by Peace Mulu was...

2 hours ago

CJ Koome receives thunderous welcome at Kasarani stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Chief Justice Martha Koome on Tuesday arrived at the Kasarani to a thunderous reception. Koome who was accompanied by...

2 hours ago