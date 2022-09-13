Ruto sworn in as the 5th President of Kenya (VIDEO)

Popular
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – WILLIAM Samoei Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday, September 13 as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya....
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – There was no excitement at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday, when outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived to have over...
Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – Kenya’s President-Elect William Ruto arrived at the Kasarani Stadium for inauguration Tuesday, with a thunderous applause. Ruto, who will...
Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President-Elect Wlliam Ruto Tuesday received a heroic welcome at the Kasarani stadium ahead of his inauguration. Ruto was accompanied...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – As the attention of Kenyans is focused on the inauguration of the 5th President of Republic Of Kenya William...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is among foreign dignitaries who are in Nairobi for the swearing in ceremony of President-Elect...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Kenyans at the Kasarani stadium went wild on Tuesday when the ‘Ombea Adui Yako’ song by Peace Mulu was...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Chief Justice Martha Koome on Tuesday arrived at the Kasarani to a thunderous reception. Koome who was accompanied by...