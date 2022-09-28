Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ruto welcomed the contribution by development partners to tackling the famine situation in the country/State House

Drought Mitigation

Ruto says Gachagua’s office to manage drought response to ensure efficiency

President Ruto said all efforts of drought coordination related issues  would be handled in the Office of the Deputy President to ensure efficiency.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 — President William Ruto has moved  to remove bottlenecks that have in the past slowed down efforts to deal with drought in the country.

From now on, the President said all efforts of drought coordination related issues  would be handled in the Office of the Deputy President to ensure efficiency.

He said  there was need for development partners to work closely with the county and national government  in ensuring proper coordination in addressing matters pertaining to drought.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi,  on Wednesday, during a meeting of Kenya Drought Humanitarian Partner Response Update, Dr Ruto said there was need for structured programs in coordinating efforts to contain drought to ensure efficiency and avert duplication of duties.

The partnership comprises of international Non-Govevernmental Organisations, National Non-Governmental Organisations, United Nations Entities and Kenya Red Cross Society.

“As Government, I want to assure our development partners that we have put in place measures aimed at ensuring proper coordination efforts to target the deserving cases,” said Dr Ruto.

He added:”We are ready to do what is possible to ensure the drought situation is contained,”.

The Head of State said among the measures the Government was taking to contain famine included; harvesting of water for irrigation purposes, increasing acreage of food production through the provision of subsidised seeds and fertilizers as well as planting trees as a way of mitigating the effects of climate change.

He urged the private sector to consider helping in construction of dams in arid and semi arid areas to provide water for domestic and irrigation purposes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I take this opportunity to ask our development partners to consider assisting in the construction of dams besides supporting our efforts in planting more trees to mitigate the effects of climate change,” said Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto praised the Cash Transfer Program, saying despite the challenges,it has greatly helped uplift the lives of needy families.

He said the program was immediate, targeted, transparent, cheaper and more dignified.

“The only challenge is that we can have the money but there is no food to buy. That’s why we must ensure our farmers are encouraged to produce enough food for local consumption and for sale,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said he has instructions from the President to lead coordination efforts to contain drought that has hit thousands of people in some parts of the country.

“It’s through proper coordination efforts that we can address challenges related to drought and famine,” said Mr Gachagua.

USAID Mission Director David Gosney said his organisation would work closely with the Government and other development partners in containing famine in the region.

“This drought issues have come as a result of climate change. We must work towards long-term solutions to these problems,”  said Mr Gosney.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said the situation of famine in the country was much better compared to that in Djibouti and Somalia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We must not only look for a quick solution to this problem but a lasting one,” she said.

Other development partners who addressed the function including Britain Ambassador to Kenya Jane Mariott praised the Cash Transfer program, noting that it targeted the most deserving cases in the society.

“The cash transfer programs has greatly help transform the lives of many needy cases in rural areas,” she said.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Ukur Yatani (Treasury),  James Macharia (Transport) and Margaret Kobia (Public Service).

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Drought Mitigation

Ruto discusses drought response with development partners

President Ruto also received an update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Kenya’s drought response at State House,...

2 hours ago

BUDGET

Outgoing CS Yatani proud to have improved Kenya’s economy during tenure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Outgoing Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says he exits office with his head held high after having achieved much...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Safaricom introduces 40pc discount on fuliza loans below Sh1,000

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 28 – Safaricom has announced a new discounted tariff of up to 40 per cent on Fuliza loans below Sh1000. The...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Timelines: Recruitment of Mutyambai’s successor could take a month

With his formal exit on Tuesday, the National Police Service Commission has until October 11 to declare the position vacant, through a Gazette Notice,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Miner dies after being buried in Nyeri wall collapse

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 28 – A miner died while another escaped when a wall collapsed at Thunguma quarry, Nyeri. The deceased who is yet...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Focus now shifts to National Assembly ahead of CS nominees’ vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Following the unveiling of President William Ruto’s 22-member Cabinet on Tuesday, focus now shifts to National Assembly as the...

6 hours ago

EDUCATION

Form 4 students commence selecting courses on KUCCPS platform

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Form Four students across Kenya have begun selecting the courses they wish to pursue in universities and colleges next...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Court throws out divorce case against Linturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – A magistrate court has dismissed the divorce case which was filed by Aldai Member of Parliament Maryanne Kitany against...

7 hours ago