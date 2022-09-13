Connect with us

Kenya

Ruto receives heroic welcome at Kasarani ahead of inauguration

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President-Elect Wlliam Ruto Tuesday received a heroic welcome at the Kasarani stadium ahead of his inauguration.

Ruto was accompanied by his spouse Rachel as they arrived at the venue with the crowd going wild with cheers and jubilation.

The two arrived after deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua and his spouse Dorcaswho got to the venue a few minutes before 11:30 a.m to a thunderous welcome under tight security.

The Deputy President-Elect will be sworn in as the second in command after the incoming head of State William Ruto has taken the oath of office.

Earlier, Gachagua who has earned the moniker ‘Riggy G’ stated that his work is already cut out even as he prepares to take an oath with his boss Ruto.

Riggy G as he is now referred to has ruled out wrangles with his boss as happened with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta who severed ranks with his deputy a year into their final term in office.

“No, not at all,” Gachagua said, “don’t expect wrangles between my boss and I because he has already allocated me work.”

Gachagua said Kenyatta and Ruto differed because “the former president was suffering from inferiority complex.”

“Mine is to make sure that the roles he assigns me are implemented with military precision. Mine is to make sure that the country is moving in the right direction. Mine is also to keep an ear to the ground and advise him accordingly,” he told reporters before he headed for Kasarani to take the oath.

Ruto and Gachagua will be sworn in on Tuesday at the Kasarani Stadium after winning the August 9 election that was also validated by the Supreme Court following a petition filed by long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Kenyatta and his Deputy Ruto have had a frosty relationship since 2018 when the president shook hands with longtime Opposition leader Raila Odinga whom he supported in the recent election to succeed him.

Odinga however, lost to Ruto and still insists the vote was stolen despite a declaration by a seven-judge bench that determined his petition.

Speaking ahead of the inauguration at the Kasarani stadium, Gachagua thanked Kenyans for giving them the opportunity to transform the country.

He likened the atmosphere on their inauguration day to that of when Kenya attained independence from the colonial administration in 1963.

The former Mathira MP has however appealed to Kenyans to be patient as the new government rolls out in Bottom-Up Economic Model.

Incoming Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua on her part said she is confident that the new administration will deliver on its pledge to lower the cost of living for Kenyans.

