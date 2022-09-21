Connect with us

President William Ruto interacts with a delegate during the U.S. - Kenya Executive Business Roundtable, New York on September 20, 2022/State House

business

Ruto promises business-friendly policy to spur FDI in New York meeting with top executives

President Ruto, who is in the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly, noted creating a conducive and enabling business environment will be a focus area of his administration.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21– President William Ruto has promised business friendly policy to spur Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) from the United States of America (USA).

President Ruto, who is in the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly, noted creating a conducive and enabling business environment will be a focus area of his administration.

President Ruto said the move will create jobs and wealth in the country.

“Kenya is open for increased business with the USA. A conducive and enabling business environment will be a focus area of my administration to spur domestic and foreign direct investments to create jobs and wealth,” Ruto tweeted.

The Head of State had earlier reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to the global community of nations.

“We share a strong interest in the preservation of peace, prosperity and dignity for all people and the protection of our planet and its resources,” the President tweeted.

Ruto was scheduled to make his inaugural address at the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States, at 9pm (EAT) on Wednesday.

He will also hold bilateral talks with several Heads of State and government on key issues including; promotion of Kenya’s foreign policy, enhancing participation in the quest for realization of SDGs and global leadership in emerging issues including climate change.

President Ruto left the country on Sunday to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London, United Kingdom.

The President later proceeded to New York for the 77th UN General Assembly which was opened on Tuesday.

The 77th UNGA, set to close on September 27, coincides with the worst drought in the Horn of Africa with many countries in the region including Kenya experiencing unprecedented effects in the last forty years.

The conflict in Ukraine will also feature in deliberations at the General Assembly.

