NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – President William Ruto has assured the Treasury that he will increase its annual budget by Sh3bn annually, as he took over office.

Ruto hailed the Judiciary for being steadfast in dispensing justice, saying it should not be under-funded.

He particularly singled out the Supreme Court which determined a presidential petition that was seeking to nullify his election victory, saying the seven-judge bench demonstrated unmatched independence.

Developing….