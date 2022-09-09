Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli

Top stories

Ruto outsmarted us, Atwoli says in swallowing the bitter pill

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Workers union leader Francis Atwoli, who heavily campaigned against President-Elect William Ruto has swallowed the bitter pill and asked Azimio supporters to embrace the new leader.

Atwoli always called Ruto names, saying there is no way he was going to defeat Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the August 9 election.

“When I was going around saying get used to your president, I didn’t know that I actually meant Ruto,” he said Friday, “I have accepted the humiliating defeat we suffered as Azimio.”

Atwoli urged Azimio supporters to embrace the new leader “because that was the will of God.”

“As human beings we plan, but it is God who always knows what is ahead and you can’t argue with God. Our President is Ruto,” he said.

And he admitted that “Ruto is a smart politician and that is why he outsmarted us.”

“Give it to Ruto because we slept knowing we have won, only to be surprised by the results,” he said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KDF to bid farewell to outgoing President Kenyatta tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) is on Friday set to hold a farewell ceremony for outgoing Commander-in-Chief President Uhuru...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio objects to Wetangula’s bid for Speaker post, says documents filed uprocedurally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya Members of Parliament have objected to Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s bid for the post...

20 hours ago

World

Xi sends congratulations to Kenyan President-elect Ruto

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message Wednesday to William Samoei Ruto on his election as Kenyan president....

23 hours ago

World

Xi congratulates Ruto on election as Kenyan president

President Xi Jinping congratulated William Ruto on Wednesday on his election as Kenyan president. In a congratulatory message to the president-elect, Xi said that...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Veronica Maina, Sabina Chege, Karen Nyamu among Nominated MPs, Senators gazetted by IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has been allocated five nominated slots in the National Assembly list published by the...

2 days ago

Top stories

Uhuru: I’ll hand over power to Ruto smiling but Raila is my leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says he will hand over power to his Deputy William Ruto who won recent elections but...

2 days ago

Kenya

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa’s opponent in Aug poll Khaemba challenges win in court

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Sep 7 – Bryan Khaemba who was vying for the Kimilili parliamentary seat in the just concluded polls now wants the election...

2 days ago

Presidential Petitions

President-Elect Ruto phones Uhuru on transition plans

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – President-Elect William Ruto said Wednesday he had telephoned his predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta, about the just concluded elections and...

2 days ago