September 14, 2022 | President William Ruto during the swearing in of six judges of superior courts/Judiciary Media Service

County News

Ruto orders devolution ministry to transfer pending county functions

Ruto also directed the National Treasury to avail funds to facilitate the transfer of functions.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 18 – President William Ruto has directed the Ministry of Devolution to accelerate the transfer of devolved functions to the counties.

In a speech delivered on Ruto’s behalf by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula at the governors’ and deputy governors’ induction meeting in Mombasa, the Head of State committed to cede functions yet to be transferred to counties ten years since devolved units came into force.

“We are committed to the complete transfer of all functions constitutionally earmarked for the Counties,” Ruto said.

Ruto also directed the National Treasury to avail funds to facilitate the transfer of functions.

“I therefore want to direct the Ministry of Devolution to complete the process of unbundling of all these functions and the National Treasury to avail the necessary funds to complete the exercise,” the president stated.

