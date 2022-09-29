Ruto: Opposition candidate won the presidency, govt’s became opposition leader

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – President William Ruto has hailed the country’s democracy saying it has come of age following his election as the 5th President.

Ruto defeated his closet challenger Raila Odinga who enjoyed the backing of then incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta with whom he fell out with four years ago over political and administrative differences.

“That’s the beauty of democracy,” he told a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate, “the opposition candidate became the president and the government candidate became the opposition leader. That’s the beauty of our democracy

The President acknowledged that the election was, however, closely contested, and pledged to serve all Kenyans, irrespective of who they voted for.

The Head of State further pointed out that the entrenched ethnicity in the country was also voted out on the August 9.

Developing story…