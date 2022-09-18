Connect with us

September 16, 2022 | President William Ruto arrives for Kenya Kwanza's Parliamentary Group meeting in Naivasha, Nakuru County/State House

DIPLOMACY

Ruto jets off to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, headed to the UN thereafter

The Head of State will thereafter join world leaders in New York for the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 — President William Ruto has left the country this morning for London to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen, who died on September 8, will be buried on Monday, September 19.

The Head of State will thereafter join world leaders across the Atlantic in New York for the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Among the issues the annual meeting will be tackling are the promotion of sustained economic growth, international peace and security, promotion of human rights and the development of Africa.

