August 15, 2022 | IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati hands Deputy President William Ruto the certificate of election as President-Elect. /DPPS

Presidential Petitions

Ruto: I’ll respect Supreme Court verdict

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – President-Elect William Ruto has assured that he will respect the Supreme Court verdict of the presidential petition challenging his victory.

The Deputy President who spoke in Nakuru on Sunday also urged Kenyans across the country to remain calm and respect the verdict.

“Tomorrow (Monday), the Supreme Court will deliver its judgment on the Presidential election petition. Because we are a country that adheres to the law, we will equally respect the decision of the court. That is how we will be able to have an all-inclusive country. There is no bigger or lesser Kenyans, all Kenyans are equal before the law,” he said.

Ruto went further to say that it is the duty of every Kenyan regardless of their status to respect the rule of law if the country is to go forward.

“There is no other way of pushing Kenya forward, there is no other way of achieving economic prosperity. It is only through observing the rule of law and this will begin from me and all other leaders,” he said.

The main petition was filed by Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga who accused the electoral commission, IEBC, of manipulating the vote results in Ruto’s favour.

The National Police Service has warned the public against gathering at the Supreme Court on Monday when judges are expected to issue the verdict

A seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome concluded hearings of the consolidated petition on Friday and is now expected to issue a verdict on Monday.

“We wish to advice the general public to avoid gathering at the Supreme Court during the Ruling, or congregating in public gatherings, but follow the proceedings from the comfort of their homes,” said acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow.

He further assured Kenyans of the enhanced personal security and that of their property and loved ones during Monday’s ruling.

“As the National Police Service, we have taken all the necessary steps and measures to enhance security in all parts of the country, including all critical infrastructure,” he stated.

The Acting IG asked Kenyans not to panic and migrate from their homes or places of residence in fear and anticipation of chaos, saying the security agencies are on high alert.

