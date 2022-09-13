Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua speaks during the presidential debate held in July ahea of the August 9 election. /CFM

Top stories

Riggy G ‘Gachagua’ says his work cut out as Deputy President

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua who has earned the moniker Riggy G says his work is already cut out even as he prepares to take oath with his boss President-Elect William Ruto.

Riggy G as he is now referred to has ruled out wrangles with his boss as happened with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta who severed ranks with his deputy a year into their final term in office.

“No, not at all,” Gachagua said, “don’t expect wrangles between my boss and I because he has already allocated me work.”

Gachagua said Kenyatta and Ruto differed because “the former president was suffering from inferiority complex.”

“Mine is to make sure that the roles he assigns me are implemented with military precision. Mine is to make sure that the country is moving in the right direction. Mine is also to keep an ear to the ground and advise him accordingly,” he told reporters before he headed for Kasarani to take oath.

Ruto and Gachagua will be sworn in on Tuesday at the Kasarani Stadium after winning the August 9 election that was also validated by the Supreme Court following a petition filed by long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Kenyatta and his Deputy Ruto have had a frosty relationship since 2018 when the president shook hands with longtime Opposition leader Raila Odinga whom he supported in the recent election to succeed him.

Odinga however, lost to Ruto and still insists the vote was stolen despite a declaration by a seven-judge bench that determined his petition.

Speaking ahead of the inauguration at the Kasarani stadium, Gachagua thanked Kenyans for giving them the opportunity to transform the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He likened the atmosphere on their inauguration day to that of when Kenya attained independence from the colonial administration in 1963.

The former Mathira MP has however appealed to Kenyans to be patient as the new government rolls out in Bottom-Up Economic Model.

Incoming Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua on her part said she is confident that the new administration will deliver on its pledge to lower the cost of living for Kenyans.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Ruto to be sworn in as Kenya’s president after divisive poll

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – William Ruto will be sworn in as Kenya’s president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the coveted job in a...

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State House staff clear wall-mounted photos ahead of Uhuru’s exit

Images shared by State House shortly after President Kenyatta hosted President-elect William Ruto revealed the conspicuous absence of prominent wall-mounted images on the corridors...

1 hour ago

Top stories

William Ruto: Kenya’s ‘hustler-in-chief’ president

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – Incoming Kenyan president William Ruto has clawed his way to the top as the nation’s “hustler-in-chief”, playing on his...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta: inscrutable leader leaves a mixed legacy

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – Puppet or strategist, dilettante or power-hungry heir? After nearly 10 years in power and a mixed legacy, Uhuru Muigai...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kasarani Stadium filled to capacity ahead of President-Elect Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – Thousands of Kenyans thronged Kasarani stadium on Tuesday to witness the swearing-in of President-Elect William Ruto. Gates at the...

1 hour ago

Top stories

What Ruto’s presidency could look like

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – Kenya’s William Ruto will on Tuesday take charge of the East African economic powerhouse after the country’s Supreme Court...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Outgoing President Kenyatta bids farewell to State House staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday evening bid farewell to State House staff as he prepares to vacate Tuesday...

12 hours ago

Kenya

EACC detectives arrest NMS official who demanded Sh400,000 bribe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested a Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) official for demanding a Sh400,000 bribe...

13 hours ago