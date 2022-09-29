Raila wants Interpol to investigate ICC witness Gicheru’s death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga wants international investigative agencies including Interpol to take charge of the ongoing probe into the death of lawyer Paul Gicheru.

Gicheru who was a witness at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague was found dead in his house on Monday. Odinga said his mysterious death raised serious questions which must be unraveled soonest “to avoid a cover-up”. “This pattern of mysterious and unexplained deaths, some of them gruesome and macabre, is extremely disturbing,” Odinga said in a statement. The former Prime Minister stressed that the international probe is crucial notably after some previous witnesses of the court had also mysteriously died just like Gicheru. Gicheru surrendered to Hague authorities in November 2020 after evading an arrest warrant issued in March 2015 for years. He faced accusations of interfering with witnesses in the case against then deputy President William Ruto, journalist Joshua Arap Sang and Henry Kosgey that emanated from the 2007 – 2008 post-election violence. The case was terminated about a year after a similar suit against former President Uhuru Kenyatta was discontinued in March 2015.