Why Raila won’t attend Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya party leader Raila Odinga has turned down an invitation by President-Elect William Ruto to his inauguration, saying he still believes the election was flawed.

In a statement, Odinga said Ruto had called to invite him and even sent him a letter but he will not be going to Kasaran where Ruto will take over power from his predecessor President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This (Monday) evening, I received a letter and a telephone call from Dr. William Ruto inviting me to his inauguration set for tomorrow, September 13, 2022. I regret however that I will not be available for the inauguration because I am out of the country and I also have other serious concerns,” he said.

Odinga reiterated his previous position that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not conduct a free and fair election.

The former Prime Minister said he believes that the ruling of the Supreme Court upholding Ruto’s election “was not based on the facts and the law, even though we accepted it.”

“For these reasons, the outcome of the election remains indeterminate,” he said.

He stated that once he returns to the country he will announce his next move.