Raila Odinga during a meeting to market himself to the Mt Kenya electorate on May 3, 2022.

Kenya

Raila says Azimio to play oversight role in Parliament

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 16 – Raila Odinga says the Azimio One Kenya coalition party will play its oversight role in the National Assembly effectively to ensure resources are prudently used by the executive.

Odinga who returned to the country on Thursday from a vacation in Zanzibar said they will not be cowed from carrying out the watchdog role.

He who was speaking during the party’s Parliamentary Group held at Stoni Athi in Athi River to agree on nominees for Parliamentary leadership, also took the opportunity to thank their supporters for their continued support.

“As the majority coalition in the national assembly, we’ll play our oversight role robustly to ensure resources are prudently utilized by the executive,” Odinga stated.

He said that the party has three urgent tasks including saving the Judiciary and Legislature from state capture, transforming and reforming the  Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and making it capable of conducting credible elections.

Odinga further cautioned Azimio MPs from joining Kenya Kwanza Alliance on the premise of wanting to be in government, saying that they are already in the legislature arm of government.

His sentiments come even as a section of elected and independent MPs who campaigned under the Azimio coalition pledged allegiance to President William Ruto’s government.

“Azimio MPs should not say ‘I want to be in government, which government? The Legislature is already government. He is not going to make you a Cabinet Secretary,” he stated.

On her part, NARC leader Martha Karua said Azimio deserves the majority leader and whip position since they are the largest party in Parliament.

She also asked Azimio elected leaders to remain united, adding that they have the numbers, the energy, the courage and the drive to push for progress in their respective positions.

“You need to work together as a team because if you are not united, you’ll be made mincemeat,” Karua stated.

