Lawyer James Orengo (left) with Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga (centre), his running mate Martha Karua (second from left) when they filed a petition at the Supreme Court to nullify Deputy President William Ruto's victory following the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

Presidential Petitions

Raila accepts Supreme Court verdict, but ‘struggle continues’

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 5 – Raila Odinga says he has accepted the Supreme Court verdict upholding the election of William Ruto as the 5th president of the Republic of Kenya, but vowed to continue with the struggle “for accountability”.

In a statement soon after the verdict that dismissed his petition to overturn Ruto’s election, Raila said “we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision.”

Ruto’s victory was upheld in a unanimous decision of a seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, dismissing all the 8 grounds raised by Raila and other petitioners.

In its decision, the Supreme Court said it was satisfied that the President-Elect attained the 50 percent plus one threshold, and upheld his election.

The judges found that the petitioners did not provide a water-tight case in regards to the 50 percent plus one vote requirement.

“The president-elect attained 50%+1 of the total votes cast as evidenced by Forms,” she stated.

But Odinga who was trying his luck at the presidency for the fifth time said he “finds it incredible that the judges found against us on all the nine grounds and occasion resulted to unduly exaggerated language to refute our claims.”

Developing story….

