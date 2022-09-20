PSC extends application deadline for Principal Secretary posts to next Tuesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has extended the deadline for application for Principal Secretaries posts by another seven days.

The deadline was set to lapse on Tuesday midnight but following the extension, it has now been pushed to September 27, 2022.

The Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Rotich confirmed the extension and appealed to interested Kenyans to apply for the positions.

Once the Commission shortlists the candidates, they will recommend the suitable names to the President who will in turn forward them to Parliament for approval.

To be eligible for appointment, one must be a Kenyan citizen, hold a degree from a university recognized in Kenya, and have at least ten years of relevant professional experience.

Five years should have been in a leadership or top management level in the public service or private sector.

Other requirements include: possessing general knowledge of the organization and functions of Government, demonstrating an understanding of the goals, policies, and developmental objectives of the nation,

Others are having demonstrable leadership and management capacity, including knowledge of financial management and strategic people management; and meeting the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

Part of the duties of a Principal Secretary is being the Accounting Officer and Authorized Officer of the State Department, ensuring efficient and effective utilization of Financial, Human, and other Resources in the State Department, and submitting regular statutory reports as required, among others.