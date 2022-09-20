Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
PSC Chief Executive Officer Simon Rotich notified the candidates that the interviews will commence on February 9 through to February 11, 2022 in a publication on Thursday/FILE

JOBS

PSC extends application deadline for Principal Secretary posts to next Tuesday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has extended the deadline for application for Principal Secretaries posts by another seven days.

The deadline was set to lapse on Tuesday midnight but following the extension, it has now been pushed to September 27, 2022.

The Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Rotich confirmed the extension and appealed to interested Kenyans to apply for the positions.

Once the Commission shortlists the candidates, they will recommend the suitable names to the President who will in turn forward them to Parliament for approval.

To be eligible for appointment, one must be a Kenyan citizen, hold a degree from a university recognized in Kenya, and have at least ten years of relevant professional experience.

Five years should have been in a leadership or top management level in the public service or private sector.

Other requirements include: possessing general knowledge of the organization and functions of Government, demonstrating an understanding of the goals, policies, and developmental objectives of the nation,

Others are having demonstrable leadership and management capacity, including knowledge of financial management and strategic people management; and meeting the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

Part of the duties of a Principal Secretary is being the Accounting Officer and Authorized Officer of the State Department, ensuring efficient and effective utilization of Financial, Human, and other Resources in the State Department, and submitting regular statutory reports as required, among others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Speaker Kingi urges Senators to be patriotic, strengthen devolution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has urged all 67 Senators in the 13th Parliament to “nurture a sense of Senatorial...

13 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Waititu graft case adjourned, DPP to present 2 witnesses in October

Milimani Anti-Corruption Court will reconvene on October 14 for the continued hearing of the case when the prosecution is expected to present two more...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Senators to commence 5-day induction retreat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – The Senate is on Wednesday set to begin a five-day induction retreat in Naivasha. This is the first time...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto to make inaugural address at UN General Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – President William Ruto is on Wednesday set to make his inaugural address at the 77th United Nations General Assembly...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua takes over President Ruto’s former office at Harambee Annex

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 19 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken over President William Ruto’s former office at the Harambee Annex. Gachagua who is...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Magoha urges Ruto’s administration to shut down pornographic sites

Magoha who noted he has been labelled a dictator for calling for the blocking of the sites said he remains unapologetic.

21 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto joins heads of state in London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto arrived in London Sunday evening to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen,...

1 day ago

JUDICIARY

JSC interviews for 20 High Court judges to begin on Monday

The candidates include the Deputy Supreme court registrar Daniel Kanyinke Ole Keiwua and the Chief Magistrate of Makadara Law Courts Emily Ominde.

2 days ago