PS Macharia says problems Kenyans in Middle East face due to cultural differences

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau claims the problems facing Kenyans working in Middle Eastern countries are due to cultural and behavioral differences.

Macharia for instance stated that Kenyans lack the humility required to carry out domestic tasks, and this causes them conflict with their employer.

“Sometimes our people will not be so subservient, and when they go to these countries and they are under contract, and in a country like Saudi Arabia their traditions around housework are very ancient,” he said.

According to Macharia, Kenyans lack the humility required by their Saudi Arabian employers to handle the household chores, therefore they get subjected to abuse and brutal beatings.

“So, you find that the people who suffer the terrible beatings and the abuse are usually those who are of that category, house helps,” he added.

However, Macharia noted that there are still over 100,000 Kenyans working in a variety of professions in the same nation where all of these problems originated, including hotels and transportation.

Macharia implores the Ministry to first confirm that they are exporting the appropriate category of individuals and that they have the necessary skills and training to comprehend the local culture of that country before they go work there.

“So, we have to ask ourselves; Are we exporting the right category of personnel, and do they have the right capacity and training to understand that culture before they leave and go and work there,” he said.

Macharia continued by saying that the Ministry of Labor is responsible for preparing people to travel to and work for such positions in the Middle East.

He continued by pleading with the Ministry of Labor to exercise caution while investigating the situation in order to preserve the partnership and Kenya’s incredible employment opportunities.