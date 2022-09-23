Presidents Ruto and Biden hold talks on strengthening ties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – President William Ruto on Thursday met with his United States counterpart Joe Biden in New York in the United States in the ongoing 77th United Nations General Assembly.

The two who held talks on strengthening the two nations’ ties met at a reception which was hosted by President Biden.

President Ruto stated that Kenya would continue being a strong partner with the United States.

“Kenya will continue expanding its strategic partnership with the United States of America to advance peace and prosperity in Africa,” Ruto said.

The two leaders share a common economic ideology of bottom-up.

The model’s approach was one of the critical campaign agendas that catapulted President Ruto to the presidency.

President Ruto rallied world leaders to adopt the approach in his inaugural address to the assembly on Wednesday.

“I suggest that we have a golden opportunity to faithfully adhere to this motto by augmenting it, in word and indeed, with an additional “B”: Building Back Better, from the Bottom,” he said.

He stated that “building back better from the bottom upwards is, essentially, about including the marginalized working majority in the economic mainstream.”

President Biden on the other hand on Tuesday stated his administration would be adopting the bottom-up economic model to spur its growth.

“I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We’re building an economy from the bottom up and middle out,” Biden said.