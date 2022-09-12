Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Dignitaries expected during President-elect Ruto's inauguration. /COURTESY

Kenya

Presidents Kagame, Kiir among dignitaries attending President -Elect Ruto’s inauguration

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Rwanda President Paul Kagame and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi have arrived in the country where they are expected to attend President-elect William Ruto’s inauguration slated for Tuesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir checked into the Country in the afternoon to attend the inauguration ceremony of President.

Malik Agar who is a member of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan and Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman Waugh are also in the country to represent their respective heads of state.

The African Union (AU) Chairperson, Moussa Faki, is also in the country for the ceremony.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini of Eswatini are expected in Kenya to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho confirmed that 20 Heads of State are among 2, 500 VIPs expected to attend the historic fete.

Outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday hosted Ruto at the seat of power ahead of the inauguration.

Ruto arrived at State House, Nairobi accompanied by First Lady Rachel and were welcomed by Kenyatta and the outgoing First Lady Margatet.

He will be sworn in on Tuesday at the Kasarani Stadium after winning the August 9 election that was also validated by the Supreme Court following a petition filed by long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Kenyatta and his then deputy Ruto have had a frosty relationship since 2018 when the president shook hands with longtime Opposition leader Raila Odinga whom he supported in the recent election to succeed him.

Odinga however, lost to Ruto, and still insists the vote was stolen despite a declaration by a seven-judge bench that determined his petition.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Outgoing Presiedent Kenyatta hosts President-Elect Ruto at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday hosted President-elect William Ruto at State house Nairobi ahead of the inauguration set...

37 mins ago

Kenya

Outgoing President Kenyatta finally congratulates President-elect Ruto ahead of inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally congratulated President-Elect William Ruto ahead of the inauguration set for Tuesday. Speaking after...

51 mins ago

Kenya

LSK wants Ruto to appoint judges left out by Uhuru despite JSC recommendation

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 12-The Law Society of Kenya has called on the incoming President William Ruto to appoint Judges of the Court of Appeal...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Judiciary calls for end of attacks on Supreme Court after presidential petition ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – The Judiciary has called for an end to attacks on the Supreme Court following the ruling on the presidential...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio legislators urge President-Elect Ruto to play role in uniting the nation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Legislators allied to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya have urged president-elect William Ruto to unite the nation which they say...

4 hours ago

Kenya

LSK wants President-elect Ruto’s govt to end extra-judicial killings

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 12 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has urged President-Elect William Ruto to prioritize ending extra-judicial killings in the country....

5 hours ago

Kenya

Outgoing President Kenyatta to get Sh39.6mn send-off package

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to benefit from a Sh39.6 million send-off package for having served the country for...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Truck drivers urge President-elect Ruto to find lasting solution to Busia, Malaba border traffic jams

BUSIA, Kenya, Sep 12 – Long distance truck drivers are now appealing to President-elect William Ruto to prioritize the provision of a lasting solution...

8 hours ago