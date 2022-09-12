Presidents Kagame, Kiir among dignitaries attending President -Elect Ruto’s inauguration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Rwanda President Paul Kagame and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi have arrived in the country where they are expected to attend President-elect William Ruto’s inauguration slated for Tuesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir checked into the Country in the afternoon to attend the inauguration ceremony of President.

Malik Agar who is a member of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan and Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman Waugh are also in the country to represent their respective heads of state.

The African Union (AU) Chairperson, Moussa Faki, is also in the country for the ceremony.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini of Eswatini are expected in Kenya to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho confirmed that 20 Heads of State are among 2, 500 VIPs expected to attend the historic fete.

Outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday hosted Ruto at the seat of power ahead of the inauguration.

Ruto arrived at State House, Nairobi accompanied by First Lady Rachel and were welcomed by Kenyatta and the outgoing First Lady Margatet.

He will be sworn in on Tuesday at the Kasarani Stadium after winning the August 9 election that was also validated by the Supreme Court following a petition filed by long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

President Kenyatta and his then deputy Ruto have had a frosty relationship since 2018 when the president shook hands with longtime Opposition leader Raila Odinga whom he supported in the recent election to succeed him.

Odinga however, lost to Ruto, and still insists the vote was stolen despite a declaration by a seven-judge bench that determined his petition.